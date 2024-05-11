Tomorrow's IPL Match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will play Delhi Capitals (DC) in a must-win game on May 12 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The evening match will start at 7:30 PM.

RCB, having won 5 out of 12 matches, now must win the next 2 games to have an outside chance of qualifying for the playoffs. Faf du Plessis-led RCB have won 4 back-to-back games out of their last 5.

DC have won 6 of their 12 matches and are enjoying the 5th position on the points table. Delhi have won 3 out of their last 5 game. This is a must-win game for Rishabh Pant’s men as well.

RCB vs DC head-to-head records

Bengaluru and Delhi have played 30 IPL matches against each other so far. RCB have won 18 while DC have won 12. RCB’s highest total against Delhi so far is 215. DC’s highest total against Bengaluru is 196.

The Royal Challengers have won 4 out of the 5 last games played against the Capitals. DC’s last win against RCB came in IPL 2023.

RCB vs DC fantasy team

Rishabh Pant (WK, C), Virat Kohli (VC), Abishek Porel, Faf du Plessis, Dinesh Karthik, Cameron Green, Anrich Nortje, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Yash Dayal.

RCB vs DC pitch report

Bengaluru is known for being favourable to batters. It typically has a flat pitch and short boundaries, making it easier for players to hit sixes. As a result, high scores are typical, and teams often prefer to chase targets at this venue.

The last IPL 2024 game played at this venue was between Gujarat Titans (GT) and the home team. GT, after batting first, scored 147/10. RCB reached the target in 13.4 overs and won by 4 wickets.

RCB vs DC weather

A thunderstorm is expected in the evening (34% possibility). It is predicted that it will rain for 1.5 hours after sunset. As per AccuWeather, there is a 56% chance of rain.

The temperature will be around 26 degrees in Bengaluru. The real feel will be 27 degrees. The humidity will be around 60%.

RCB vs DC prediction

As per Google’s win probability, there is a 55% chance that Bengaluru will beat Delhi at home in their 13th match.

View Full Image Tomorrow's IPL Match: Google's win probability favours RCB to win (Google)

We, too, believe RCB will beat DC. With 12 points, they will keep hopes alive for the playoffs.

