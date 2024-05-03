Tomorrow's IPL Match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will clash with Gujarat Titans (GT) on May 4 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. RCB, having won three out of their 10 matches, are at number 10 on the points table at the moment. They had won two out of their last five matches.

GT have won four of their 10 matches and are eighth on the points table. Gujarat have won two of its last five matches.

RCB vs GT head-to-head records

Bengaluru and Gujarat have played four IPL matches against each other so far. RCB have won two, and GT have won two of these contests. RCB’s highest total against Gujarat so far is 206, and GT’s highest total against Bengaluru is 200.

The last time these two teams met each other was on April 28 this year. GT made 200/3 in 20 overs. Bengaluru, in reply, managed to chase down the target in 16 overs and won by nine wickets. Will Jacks scored 100 off 41 balls for RCB and earned the Player of the Match award.

RCB vs GT fantasy team

Shubman Gill (C), Rashid Khan, David Miller, Matthew Wade (WK), Joshua Little, Sai Kishore, Virat Kohli (VC), Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson.

RCB vs GT pitch report

It’s a batter-friendly pitch at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Its quick outfield and short boundaries help teams score a lot of runs.

In the last IPL 2024 game here, RCB played Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and made 206/7 in 20 overs. Virat Kohli (51 off 43 balls), Rajat Patidar (50 off 20 balls) and Cameron Green (37* off 20 balls) shone with the bat for RCB.

Shahbaz Ahmed (40* off 37 balls), Abhishek Sharma (31 off 13 balls) and Pat Cummins (31 off 15 balls) played well for SRH but could only manage 171/8 in 20 overs.

RCB vs GT weather

In the evening, the temperature will be around 27 C in Bengaluru. The humidity will be around 34%. While there will be some cloud cover, there is no chance of rain.

RCB vs GT prediction

According to Google’s win probability, Bengaluru have a 54% chance of beating GT in their 11th match.

View Full Image Tomorrow's IPL Match: Google's win probability favours RCB to win (Google)

We, however, believe Gujarat will win the game and move up on the points table.

