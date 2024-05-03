Tomorrow's IPL Match: RCB vs GT - who’ll win Bengaluru vs Gujarat clash? Fantasy team, pitch report and more
Tomorrow's IPL Match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will clash with Gujarat Titans (GT) on May 4 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. RCB, having won three out of their 10 matches, are at number 10 on the points table at the moment. They had won two out of their last five matches.