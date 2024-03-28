Today's IPL Match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will clash on March 29 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. This will be RCB’s third match in IPL 2024, while KKR will play their second match.

Bengaluru, with 2 points from 2 matches, are at number 6 on the points table. Kolkata, on the other hand, have 2 points from 1 match and are placed at number 4.

RCB, having lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the tournament's opening match on March 22, sealed a last-over thriller against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on March 25. KKR were also part of a last-over nailbiter against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on March 23.

RCB vs KKR head-to-head records

Bengaluru and Kolkata have played 32 IPL matches so far. RCB have won 14 of those, and Kolkata 18. Bengaluru’s highest total against KKR so far is 213, and KKR’s highest score against Bengaluru is 222.

Kolkata have won four of the last five IPL matches between the two. In IPL 2017, Kolkata secured its biggest win against RCB when Bengaluru, while chasing 131, were bundled out for 49.

RCB vs KKR fantasy team

Virat Kohli (C), Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Reece Topley, Andre Russell (VC), Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer, Varun Chakaravarthy, Nitish Rana

RCB vs KKR pitch report

Bengaluru typically offers flat pitches that favour batters. Both teams have hard hitters, so they are likely to enjoy hitting out of the park quite often.

In the last game at this venue between RCB and PBKS, left-arm orthodox spinner Harpreet Brar turned out to be a key bowler for Punjab. This was interesting because Bengaluru pitches do not generally help slower bowlers.

RCB vs KKR weather

When the match starts, Bengaluru's temperature will be around 32 degrees. It will slightly cool down to 26 degrees later during the match. There is no chance of rain, and the humidity won’t go beyond 41%.

RCB vs KKR prediction

According to Google’s win probability, there is a 53% chance that Bengaluru will beat Kolkata in their third match.

View Full Image Today's IPL Match: Google's win probability favours RCB (Google)

As per CricTracker, no matter who bats first, RCB will win the match. We, too, expect RCB to secure their second win.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!