Tomorrow's IPL Match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will clash at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 2. This will be RCB’s fourth match in IPL 2024 while LSG will play their third match.

Bengaluru, with 2 points from 3 matches and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of -0.711, are at number nine on the points table. Lucknow have two points from 2 matches, and are at number 6 with an NRR of +0.025.

RCB lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their first IPL match on March 22 by 6 wickets. Then, they won against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 4 wickets on March 25. RCB became the first team to lose a home match after they were defeated by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 7 wickets on March 29.

Lucknow lost to Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 20 runs in their first match on March 24, but won the next against PBKS by 21 runs on March 30.

RCB vs LSG head-to-head records

Bengaluru and Lucknow have played only 4 IPL matches since LSG debuted in IPL 2022. RCB have won 3 of those and Lucknow 1. Bengaluru’s highest total against LSG so far is 222, and Lucknow’s highest score against RCB is 213.

The only time LSG emerged victorious against RCB was in April 2023, when they won a close contest by 1 run.

RCB vs LSG fantasy team

K L Rahul (WK & VC), Devdutt Padikkal, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Virat Kohli (C), Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Dinesh Karthik

RCB vs LSG pitch report

The Bengaluru pitch will offer enough support for batters and promises to be a high-scoring encounter, which is exactly what fans want to see. The Chinnaswamy pitch won’t provide any bounce, swing or spin. Plus, there are short boundaries--batters will have a field day.

In RCB’s last encounter here, Bengaluru scored 182, but it wasn’t enough as KKR managed to chase it down in just 16.5 overs. The venue also saw the highest individual score in IPL, when RCB's Chris Gayle scored 175 off 66 balls, including 13 fours and seven 6s against Pune Warriors. It has remained unbroken since 2013.

RCB vs LSG: weather report

The temperature forecast is 32 degrees in Bengaluru when the match starts. It is expected to slightly dip to 27 degrees during the match. There is no chance of rain and the humidity won't breach 44%. The heat has been troubling batters, especially international players, who have been seen sweltering at the crease.

RCB vs LSG prediction

As per Google’s win probability, RCB has a 54% chance to beat Lucknow in their second match and grab 2 more points to move up in the points table.

View Full Image Tomorrow's IPL Match: Google's win predictability favours RCB to win (Google)

As per CricTracker, no matter who bats first, Bengaluru will win the match. We, too, expect RCB to emerge victorious against LSG. After All, Virat Kohli is in tremendous form, with the Orange Cap on his head.

