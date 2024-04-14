Tomorrow's IPL Match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at home on April 15.

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will clash on April 15 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RCB, having won 1 out of 5 matches, are at the bottom of the points table at the moment. SRH, on the other hand, have won 3 of their 5 matches and are sitting at number 5. This match has to be a must-win for Bengaluru if they want to stay in contention.

RCB vs SRH head-to-head records Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the Southern rivals, have played 23 IPL matches so far. RCB have won 10 matches while SRH have won 12. One match produced no results. Bengaluru's highest total against SRH so far is 227, and Hyderabad's highest score against RCB is 231.

Bengaluru have won 3 out of the last 5 matches played against Hyderabad. In the last encounter between the two in IPL 2023, Virat Kohli hit a 63-ball century to take RCB home and win by 8 wickets. He had a 172-run opening partnership with Faf du Plessis (71 off 47 balls).

RCB vs SRH fantasy team Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Aiden Markram (VC), Rahul Tripathi, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Heinrich Klaasen (WK).

RCB vs SRH pitch report The M Chinnaswamy pitch favours the team batting second. This was clear in the season's first two games. On March 25, RCB successfully chased Punjab Kings' 176 in 19.2 overs. On March 29, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) got past RCB's 182 in just 16.5 overs.

On this ground, 68.18% of wickets are claimed by pacers. So far, pacers have taken 647 wickets while spinners have claimed 302. The average first innings score is 170.

RCB vs SRH weather In the afternoon, the temperature will be around 26 degrees (real feel 24 degrees) in Bengaluru. The humidity will be around 39%. There is no chance of rain.

RCB vs SRH prediction As per Google's win probability, there is a 52% chance that SRH will beat Bengaluru in their 6th match and probably enter the Top 4 on the points table.

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Google's win probability favours SRH to win

We, however, believe RCB will use their home advantage, secure their second consecutive win in the tournament and stay alive in the tournament.

