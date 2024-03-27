Today's IPL Match: Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will clash on March 28 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. This will be each team's second match in IPL 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score

Rajasthan are coming from a win against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on March 24. While batting first, RR scored 193/4, thanks to a captain’s knock by Sanju Samson, who scored 82 off 52 balls. Riyan Parag’s 43 off 29 balls during middle overs and Dhruv Jurel’s quickfire 20 off 12 balls during death overs helped the score move higher. Then, Rajasthan restricted LSG at 173/6 and won by 20 runs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Orange Cap IPL 2024: Virat Kohli to Shivam Dube, check out the top run scorers after CSK vs GT match Delhi saw the comeback of skipper Rishabh Pant in the first match. Returning to professional cricket after 15 months, Pant scored 18 off 13 balls before getting out to Harshal Patel. None of the Delhi batters scored big, but they played as a team and scored 174/9. DC failed to defend their score as Punjab Kings (PBKS) reached the target in 19.2 overs.

RR vs DC head-to-head records Rajasthan and Delhi have played 27 IPL matches so far. DC have won 13 of those, and Rajasthan have won 14. Delhi’s highest total against RR so far is 207, and RR’s highest score against Delhi is 222.

RR vs DC fantasy team Rishabh Pant (WK), David Warner (VC), Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (C), Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin.

RR vs DC pitch report In the first IPL 2024 match at this venue, the pacers did not enjoy any benefit from the pitch. Batters, on the other hand, enjoyed even bounce. The same is expected in the second game as well. Batters from both sides should be able to score lots of runs.

Also Read: Purple Cap IPL 2024: Mustafizur Rahman to Jasprit Bumrah, check out the top wicket-takers after CSK vs GT match As far as the bowlers are concerned, spinners will have assistance from the pitch. RR have Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal, while Delhi have Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel. So, it should be an interesting battle. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RR vs DC weather The temperature will be around 34 degrees in Jaipur when the match starts. It will slightly cool down to 30 degrees later during the match. There is no chance of rain, and the humidity won’t go beyond 31%.

RR vs DC prediction As per Google’s win probability, there is a 56% chance that Rajasthan will beat Delhi in their second match.

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Google's win probability favours Rajasthan

As per CricTracker, no matter who bats first, RR will win the match. We, however, expect Delhi to secure their first win. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!