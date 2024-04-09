Tomorrow's IPL Match: RR vs GT; who’ll win Rajasthan vs Gujarat clash? Fantasy team, pitch report, and more
Tomorrow's IPL Match: Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will clash on April 10 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Rajasthan, unbeaten in their 4 matches so far, are sitting on top of the points table. GT, on the other hand, have lost 3 of their 5 matches, and are at number 7.