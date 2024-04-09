Tomorrow's IPL Match: Rajasthan Royals (RR) will clash with Gujarat Titans (GT) on April 10 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. RR are leading the points table while GT are at number 7.

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will clash on April 10 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Rajasthan, unbeaten in their 4 matches so far, are sitting on top of the points table. GT, on the other hand, have lost 3 of their 5 matches, and are at number 7. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RR vs GT head-to-head records Rajasthan and Gujarat have played 5 IPL matches so far. RR have won only 1 of those and GT 4. Rajasthan’s highest total against GT so far is 188, and Gujarat’s highest score against RR is 192.

Also Read: ‘I am glad this happened,' says KKR captain Shreyas Iyer after Kolkata lose to Chennai In the 2022 season of the IPL, GT won all 3 matches played against RR. Last year, Rajasthan secured their only victory against Gujarat as Shimron Hetmyer’s 56 off 26 helped RR win by 3 wickets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RR vs GT fantasy team Jos Buttler (WK), Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Shubman Gill (C), Rashid Khan (VC), David Miller, Joshua Little, Rahul Tewatia.

RR vs GT pitch report The Jaipur pitch helps bowlers. The Sawai Mansingh Stadium is big, and it is rare to have high scores here. Teams often bowl first to use the early advantage for fast bowlers. Spinners also play a key role later as the boundaries are big.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma comments on what Mumbai ‘Captain’ Hardik Pandya wants; fans read between the lines Pacers have taken 357 wickets so far and spinners accounted for 182 scalps. The average first innings score is 161. Rajasthan have won 39 out of the 54 games played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RR vs GT weather The temperature will be around 35 degrees in Jaipur when the match starts. It will cool down to 30 degrees (real feel 28 degrees) by the end of the match. There is no chance of rain and the humidity won’t breach 14%. The air quality will remain unhealthy, as per AccuWeather.

RR vs GT prediction As per Google’s win probability, there is a 56% chance that RR will beat Gujarat in their fifth match and continue to rule the points table.

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Google's win probability favours RR to win

We, however, believe Gujarat will beat RR, get 2 more points and reach the number 5 position. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

