Tomorrow's IPL Match: Rajasthan Royals (RR) will play Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on May 19 at the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium in Barsapara, Assam. The evening match will start at 7:30 PM.

RR, having won 8 out of 13 matches, will likely qualify for the playoffs, no matter what happens in this match. Meanwhile, Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan have lost 4 out of their last 5 matches.

KKR have won 9 of their 13 matches. Kolkata have already qualified. KKR have won 4 out of their last 5 matches while one match was washed out.

RR vs KKR head-to-head records

Rajasthan and Kolkata have played 29 IPL matches against each other so far. RR have won 14 while KKR have also won 14. One match did not produce any results. The Royals’ highest total against Kolkata so far is 224. KKR’s highest total against the Royals is 223.

These teams last played against each other on April 16 this year. RR’s Jos Buttler won the Player of the Match for his 60-ball 107 runs. RR won the match by 2 wickets.

RR vs KKR fantasy team

Jos Buttler (WK), Sanju Samson (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.

RR vs KKR pitch report

The Barsapara Stadium offers a batter-friendly pitch. The last IPL match played at this venue was on May 15 between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings.

In that match, RR made 144/9 in 20 overs. Punjab Kings (PBKS) chased the target in 18.5 overs. PBKS won by 5 wickets while Sam Curran won the Player of the Match award for his 2/24 and 63* off 41 balls.

RR vs KKR weather

The temperature will be around 24 degrees in Barsapara, and the humidity will be around 92%. According to Weather.com, there is a 77% chance of rain. Scattered thunderstorms are expected in the evening, potentially affecting the match.

RR vs KKR prediction

According to Google’s win probability, Kolkata have a 52% chance of beating Rajasthan in their final league match.

We, too, believe KKR will beat RR in the rain-affected match and finish the league as the table toppers.

