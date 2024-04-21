Active Stocks
Tomorrow's IPL Match: RR vs MI; who’ll win Rajasthan vs Mumbai clash? Fantasy team, pitch report and more

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Rajasthan Royals (RR) will lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 22. Hardik Pandya's team will be desperate for a win while RR will try to remain on top.

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Table-toppers Rajasthan Royals (RR) will clash with Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 22 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. RR, having won 6 out of 7 matches, are at number 1 on the points table at the moment. MI, on the other hand, have won 3 of their 7 matches and are sitting at number 6 on the points table.w

RR vs MI head-to-head records

Rajasthan and Mumbai have played 29 IPL matches against each other so far. Jaipur have won 13 and MI 15 while 1 match did not produce any results. Rajasthan’s highest total against MI so far is 212. Mumbai’s highest total against RR is 214 so far.

Rajasthan have won 2 of the last 5 matches played against Mumbai. The last time these two teams met each other was on April 1 this season. Mumbai made 125/9 in 20 overs. RR reached the target in 15.3 overs.

RR vs MI fantasy team

Jos Buttler (WK), Hardik Pandya (C), Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma (VC), Shimron Hetmyer, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Romario Shepherd, Ishan Kishan.

RR vs MI pitch report

The Jaipur pitch has been good for both battig and bowling. In all 4 games played at the Sawai Mann Singh Stadium this season, teams have scored over 180 runs.

The Royals successfully defended scores of 185 and 193 in two matches while they could not defend 196 against Gujarat. Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, RR successfully chased 183 at this venue.

RR vs MI weather

In the evening, the temperature in Jaipur will be around 28 degrees, the real feel will be 25 degrees. The humidity will be around 26%. There is no chance of rain.

RR vs MI prediction

As per Google’s win probability, there is a 55% chance that Mumbai will beat RR in their 4th match.

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Google's win probability favours MI to win
View Full Image
Tomorrow's IPL Match: Google's win probability favours MI to win (Google)

We, however, believe Rajasthan are at the top of their game at the moment while MI are still figuring out the correct equation. RR will win this match and remain on top of the points table.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Published: 21 Apr 2024, 02:12 PM IST
