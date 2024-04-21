Tomorrow's IPL Match: RR vs MI; who’ll win Rajasthan vs Mumbai clash? Fantasy team, pitch report and more
Tomorrow's IPL Match: Rajasthan Royals (RR) will lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 22. Hardik Pandya's team will be desperate for a win while RR will try to remain on top.
Tomorrow's IPL Match: Table-toppers Rajasthan Royals (RR) will clash with Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 22 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. RR, having won 6 out of 7 matches, are at number 1 on the points table at the moment. MI, on the other hand, have won 3 of their 7 matches and are sitting at number 6 on the points table.w