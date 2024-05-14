Tomorrow's IPL Match: Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium in Barsapara, Assam. RR will likely qualify for the playoffs.

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Rajasthan Royals (RR) will play Punjab Kings (PBKS) on May 15 at the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium in Barsapara, Assam. The evening match will start at 7.30 pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Having won eight out of their 12 matches, RR will likely qualify for the playoffs, no matter what happens in this match. Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan have won two out of their last five matches.

Also Read: IPL 2024: Ravi Shastri backs controversial impact player rule PBKS have won four out of their 12 matches. Punjab, led by Sam Curran in Shikhar Dhawan's absence, have already been eliminated. PBKS have won two out of their last five matches and are at the bottom of the points table. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RR vs PBKS head-to-head records Rajasthan and Punjab have played 27 IPL matches against each other so far. RR have won 16 while PBKS have won 11. The Royals’ highest total against Punjab so far is 226. PBKS’ highest total against RR is 223.

Also Read: New Team India Head Coach: These former Indian players qualify These teams last played against each other on April 13 this year. RR’s Shumron Hetmyer won the Player of the Match for his 10-ball 27 runs which RR won by three wickets.

RR vs PBKS fantasy team Jos Buttler (C), Liam Livingstone (VC), Sanju Samson (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RR vs PBKS pitch report The Barsapara Stadium offers a batter-friendly pitch. The last T20I played at this venue was between India and Australia in November 2023. Suryakumar Yadav led the Men in Blue, who scored 222/3. Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a century in the match.

Also Read: Salary for new Team India Head Coach: How much is the remuneration? BCCI says this Australia reached the target in the last ball in this nail-biting match. Glenn Maxwell scored a hundred.

RR vs PBKS weather The temperature will be around 26 C in Barsapara. The humidity will be around 83%. As per Weather.com, there is an 18% chance of rain. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RR vs PBKS prediction According to Google’s win probability, Rajasthan have a 57% chance of beating Punjab in their 13th league match.

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Google's win probability favours RR to win

We, too, believe RR will beat PBKS and officially qualify for the playoffs with 18 points.

