Tomorrow's IPL Match: Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will clash on April 6 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. This will be the fourth match for RR in IPL 2024 so far while RCB will play their fifth match.

Rajasthan, with 6 points from 3 matches and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +1.249, are at number 2 on the points table. Bengaluru, on the other hand, have 2 points from 4 matches and are at number 8 with an NRR of -0.876.

RR defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 20 runs on March 24 in their first match. Next, they beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 12 runs on March 28. Rajasthan emerged victorious against Mumbai Indians (MI) as well. On April 1, they defeated Hardik Pandya's team by 6 wickets. RR, except Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), are the only team to win their first three matches.

Also Read: IPL 2024: Top bowling records after GT vs PBKS match; best economy, most dot balls and more RCB, on March 22, suffered a loss against Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets. They won against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 4 wickets on March 25. Then, they lost to KKR by 7 wickets on March 29. They lost their fourth match as well, this time against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). On April 2, Bengaluru lost by 28 runs.

RR vs RCB head-to-head records Rajasthan and Bengaluru have played 30 IPL matches so far. RR have won 12 of those and RCB 15. Three matches did not produce any results. Rajasthan’s highest total against RCB so far is 217, and Bengaluru’s highest score against RR is 200.

Also Read: IPL 2024: Top batting records after GT vs PBKS match; highest scores, fastest 50s and more RR have won 2 of the last 5 matches between the two. It was IPL 2022 when RR beat Bengaluru last time. Jos Butler (106 off 76 balls) was the Player of the Match.

RR vs RCB fantasy team Jos Buttler (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Virat Kohli (VC), Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, and Mohammed Siraj.

RR vs RCB pitch report The pitch at Sawai Man Singh Stadium in India favours batters. But, its large square boundaries and high temperatures can lower scores. In the IPL, chasing teams won 34 of 54 matches. The average first innings score is about 160. No team has scored 200 in the IPL on this ground yet. The highest score, achieved twice, is 197 by Rajasthan.

Also Read: IPL 2024 points table 2024: KKR holds top spot, Punjab Kings enter top 5 after GT vs PBKS match. Check updated list here In the last match played here, RR scored 185/5 while batting first, thanks to Riyan Parag's unbeaten 84 off 45 balls. Despite efforts from David Warner (49 off 34 balls) and Tristan Stubbs (44* off 23 balls), DC lost the match by 12 runs.

RR vs RCB weather The temperature will be around 32 degrees in Jaipur when the match starts. However, it will cool down to 27 degrees (the real feel will be 25 degrees) by the end of the match. There is no chance of rain and the humidity won’t go beyond 31 per cent. The air quality will remain unhealthy, as per AccuWeather.

RR vs RCB prediction As per Google’s win probability, there is a 55 per cent chance that RR will beat Bengaluru in their fourth match.

Google's win probability favours RR to win.

We, however, believe it is RCB's turn to secure their second win and move up in the points table.

