Tomorrow's IPL Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will clash on April 5 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. This will be the fourth match for both teams in IPL 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hyderabad, with 2 points from 3 matches and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.204, are at number 6 on the points table. Chennai have 4 points from 3 matches, and are at number 3 with an NRR of +0.976.

Also Read: IPL Points Table 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders leap to top slot after KKR vs DC clash SRH lost against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their first match of the tournament by 4 runs on March 23. SRH then won against Mumbai Indians (MI) by 31 runs on March 27, and lost against against Gujarat Titans (GT) by 7 wickets on March 31. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On March 22, CSK defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 6 wickets. CSK won against GT by 63 runs on March 26, but lost to Delhi Capitals (DC) by 20 runs on March 31.

SRH vs CSK head-to-head records Hyderabad and Chennai have played 19 IPL matches so far. CSK have won 14 of those and SRH 5. Hyderabad’s highest total against CSK so far is 192, and CSK’s highest score against SRH is 223.

Also Read: Orange Cap IPL 2024: Virat Kohli at top spot; Rishabh Pant, Sunil Narine make an entry after KKR vs DC clash CSK have won 4 of the last 5 matches between the two. SRH beat Chennai last time in IPL 2022. Abhishek Sharma (75 off 50 runs) was the Player of the Match then. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SRH vs CSK fantasy team MS Dhoni, Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja (C), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Aiden Markram (VC), Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Wanindu Hasaranga

SRH vs CSK pitch report The Hyderabad pitch hardly offers any assistance for bowlers. The flat pitches here are considered a batter’s paradise, though the best bowling figures in IPL was at this venue--Mumbai’s Alzarri Joseph took 6 wickets for 12 runs against SRH in the 2019 edition.

Also Read: Purple Cap IPL 2024: Mustafizur Rahman to Andre Russell; check top wicket-takers after KKR vs DC clash In the last match played here, Hyderabad scored the highest total in the IPL history, 277/3. Heinrich Klaasen (80 off 34 balls), Abhishek Sharma (63 off 23 balls) and Travis Head (62 off 24 balls) were the key scorers for SRH in that match. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SRH vs CSK weather The temperature will hover around 37 degrees in Hyderabad when the match starts. However, it is expected to cool down to 32 degrees by the end of the match. There is no chance of rain while the humidity won’t go beyond 38%. The air quality will remain unhealthy, as per AccuWeather.

SRH vs CSK prediction As per Google’s win probability, there is a 54% chance that CSK will beat Hyderabad in their fourth match.

We, too, believe Chennai will beat SRH and cement their place further up in the points table. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

