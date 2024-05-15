Tomorrow's IPL Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will play Gujarat Titans (GT) on May 16 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. The evening match will start at 7.30 pm.

SRH, having won seven out of 12 matches, will likely qualify for the playoffs if they win this match. Pat Cummins-led Rajasthan have won two out of their last five matches.

GT have won five of their 12 matches. Gujarat, led by Shubman Gill, have been eliminated. GT have won one out of their last five matches, while one match was washed out. They are eight on the points table.

SRH vs GT head-to-head records

Hyderabad and Gujarat have played four IPL matches against each other this season. SRH have won one, while GT have won three. The Sunrisers’ highest total against Gujarat so far is 195. Gujarat’s highest total against SRH is 199.

The last time these teams played against each other was on March 31 this year. GT’s Mohit Sharma won the Player of the Match for taking three wickets for 25 in four overs. The Titans won the match by seven wickets.

SRH vs GT fantasy team

Shubman Gill (C), Rashid Khan (VC), Glenn Phillips (WK), David Miller, Joshua Little, Sai Kishore, Travis Head, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abdul Samad

SRH vs GT pitch report

The pitch at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad typically offers a balanced surface. Early in the game, fast bowlers can exploit the seam and swing conditions. As the match progresses, it generally becomes easier for batters to score​.

The last match played at this venue was between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the home team. LSG made 165/4 in 20 overs. SRH openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma reached the target in 9.4 overs. Hyderabad won by 10 wickets.

SRH vs GT weather

In the evening, a thunderstorm is expected in spots. The temperature will be around 28 C in Hyderabad, and the humidity will be around 68%. As per AccuWeather, there is a 40% chance of rain.

SRH vs GT prediction

According to Google’s win probability, the Sunrisers have a 60% chance of beating Gujarat in their 13th league match.

View Full Image Tomorrow's IPL Match: Google's win probability favours SRH to win (Google)

We, too, believe SRH will beat GT and qualify for the playoffs. At this point, 16 points should be enough to qualify.

