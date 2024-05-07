Hello User
Tomorrow's IPL Match: SRH vs LSG — who will win Hyderabad vs Lucknow clash? Fantasy team, pitch report and more

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Lucknow Super Giants on May 8.

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on May 8 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. SRH, having won six out of 11 matches, are in the fourth position on the points table. They have won two out of their last five matches.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya laughs it off when told Mumbai Indians can still make it to IPL 2024 Playoffs

LSG have won six of their 11 matches and are in the fifth position on the points table. Lucknow have won three out of their last five matches.

SRH vs LSG head-to-head records

Hyderabad and Lucknow have played three IPL matches against each other so far. LSG have won all three as Hyderabad are yet to win any game against their North Indian rivals. SRH’s highest total against the Super Giants so far is 182. LSG’s highest total against SRH is 185.

Also Read: IPL playoff scenario: Can KL Rahul's LSG still qualify after 98-run defeat against KKR?

SRH and LSG clashed on May 13 last year. Lucknow’s Prerak Mankad won the Player of the Match for his 45-ball 64 while chasing 182/6. LSG won the match by seven wickets.

SRH vs LSG fantasy team

Quinton de Kock (WK), KL Rahul (C), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Aiden Markram (VC), Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, T Natarajan, Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Ravi Bishnoi.

SRH vs LSG pitch report

The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad helps batters. It offers flat and hard tracks with even bounce.

Also Read: ‘MS Dhoni shouldn’t play if…’: Harbhajan Singh drops bomb after CSK vs PBKS IPL 2024 match

While pacers are unlikely to make a lot of impact, spinners may get some assistance from the pitch.

SRH vs LSG weather

In the evening, a thunderstorm is expected in spots. There is a 40 per cent chance of rain. The temperature will be around 28 degrees in Hyderabad. The real feel will be 27 degrees. The humidity will be around 62 per cent.

SRH vs LSG prediction

As per Google’s win probability, there is a 55 per cent chance that Hyderabad will beat Lucknow in their 12th match.

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Google's win probability favours SRH to win

We, too, believe SRH will manage to beat LSG. It’s a different season for the Sunrisers, who look all prepared to change their records against LSG.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
