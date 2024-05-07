Tomorrow's IPL Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on May 8 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. SRH, having won six out of 11 matches, are in the fourth position on the points table. They have won two out of their last five matches. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

LSG have won six of their 11 matches and are in the fifth position on the points table. Lucknow have won three out of their last five matches.

SRH vs LSG head-to-head records Hyderabad and Lucknow have played three IPL matches against each other so far. LSG have won all three as Hyderabad are yet to win any game against their North Indian rivals. SRH’s highest total against the Super Giants so far is 182. LSG’s highest total against SRH is 185. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SRH and LSG clashed on May 13 last year. Lucknow's Prerak Mankad won the Player of the Match for his 45-ball 64 while chasing 182/6. LSG won the match by seven wickets.

SRH vs LSG fantasy team Quinton de Kock (WK), KL Rahul (C), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Aiden Markram (VC), Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, T Natarajan, Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Ravi Bishnoi.

SRH vs LSG pitch report The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad helps batters. It offers flat and hard tracks with even bounce. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While pacers are unlikely to make a lot of impact, spinners may get some assistance from the pitch.

SRH vs LSG weather In the evening, a thunderstorm is expected in spots. There is a 40 per cent chance of rain. The temperature will be around 28 degrees in Hyderabad. The real feel will be 27 degrees. The humidity will be around 62 per cent.

SRH vs LSG prediction As per Google’s win probability, there is a 55 per cent chance that Hyderabad will beat Lucknow in their 12th match. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Google's win probability favours SRH to win

We, too, believe SRH will manage to beat LSG. It’s a different season for the Sunrisers, who look all prepared to change their records against LSG.

