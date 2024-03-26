Tomorrow's IPL Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to play their second match in IPL 2024 on March 27 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. Both SRH and MI are still looking for their first points in the tournament after losing their opening matches in the last over.

SRH were outdone by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 23, as KKR’s Harshit Rana successfully defended 12 runs in the last over. Despite Shahbaz Ahmed and Heinrich Klaasen's aggressive batting, Rana dismissed them both, securing a 4-run victory for KKR.

MI, led by Hardik Pandya, lost to Gujarat Titans (GT)—the team he had captained in the earlier two seasons. Pandya faced Umesh Yadav in the final over, with Mumbai needing 19 runs to win. Although Pandya managed to score 10 runs in the first two balls, he continued to play aggressively. Mumbai lost two quick wickets—including Pandya’s—to lose the match by 6 runs.

SRH vs MI head-to-head records

Hyderabad and Mumbai have played only 21 IPL matches so far. SRH have won 9 of those and Mumbai 12. SRH’s highest total against MI so far is 200, and MI’s highest score against Hyderabad is 235.

In the last five IPL matches between the two, Mumbai have won four. SRH last won against Mumbai in IPL 2022.

SRH vs MI fantasy team

Ishan Kishan (WK), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma (C), Tim David, Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar.

SRH vs MI pitch report

Bowlers have long criticised Hyderabad's pitches for being too flat, which makes bowling here challenging for them. However, one must not forget that a leg-spinner (Mumbai’s Alzarri Joseph) claimed 6/12 on this ground in IPL 2019. This remains the best figure in any IPL match so far.

On the other hand, batters have flourished on these pitches. In IPL 2017, David Warner scored 127 at this venue. In the same match, Jonny Bairstow scored 114. SRH hold the record for scoring the highest runs as a team, 231/2 in IPL 2019. Interestingly, the highest score to chase remains 160.

SRH vs MI weather

The weather in Hyderabad is expected to be around 31 degrees Celsius at the start of the match, cooling down slightly to 29 degrees later. There's no rain expected, and humidity will stay below 46%.

SRH vs MI prediction

Google’s win probability favours the visitors, giving them a 55% chance of beating Hyderabad in their second match and claiming their first points.

As per CricTracker, no matter who bats first, MI will win the match. We, too, expect Rohit Sharma’s team to secure their first win.

