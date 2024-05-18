Tomorrow's IPL Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will clash with Punjab Kings (PBKS) on May 19 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. The afternoon match will start at 3:30 PM.

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will play Punjab Kings (PBKS) on May 19 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. The afternoon match will start at 3:30 PM. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SRH, having won 7 out of 13 matches, have qualified for the playoffs after the match against Gujarat Titans (GT) got washed out on May 16. Pat Cummins-led Rajasthan have lost 2 out of their last 5 matches.

Also Read: Sanju Samson will show the world 'what he is capable of': Gambhir PBKS have won 5 of their 13 matches. Punjab, led by Sam Curran, are already eliminated but shocked Rajasthan Royals (RR) on May 15 by defeating one of the top-performing teams by 5 wickets. PBKS have won 3 out of their last 5 matches. They are 9th on the points table. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SRH vs PBKS head-to-head records Hyderabad and Punjab have played 22 IPL matches against each other so far. SRH have won 15 while PBKS have won 7. The Sunrisers’ highest total against Punjab so far is 212. Punjab’s highest total against SRH is 211.

Also Read: Sanju Samson sends clear message to teammates as Rajasthan Royals hit rough patch The last time these teams played against each other was on April 9 this year. SRH’s Nitish Kumar Reddy won the Player of the Match for scoring 64 off 37 balls and taking 1 wicket for 33 in 3 overs. The Sunrisers won the match by 2 runs.

SRH vs PBKS fantasy team Travis Head (C), Abhishek Sharma (VC), Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Rilee Rossouw, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SRH vs PBKS pitch report The pitch at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad is a balanced surface that offers equal opportunities to batters and bowlers.

SRH vs PBKS weather The temperature will be around 37 degrees in Hyderabad in the afternoon. The real feel, however, will be 43 degrees. The humidity will be around 48%. As per AccuWeather, there is little chance of rain.

SRH vs PBKS prediction We believe SRH will beat PBKS and finish second with 17 points. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!