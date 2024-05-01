Today's IPL Match: SRH vs RR - who’ll win Hyderabad vs Rajasthan clash on May 2? Fantasy team, pitch report and more
Today's IPL Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will play Rajasthan Royals (RR) on May 2 in Hyderabad. RR have consistently dominated the points table this IPL 2024 season. SRH, on the other hand, are number five at the moment.
Today's IPL Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) on May 2 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. SRH, having won five out of nine matches, are currently at number five on the points table. They have won three out of their last five matches.