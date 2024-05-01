Active Stocks
Today's IPL Match: SRH vs RR - who'll win Hyderabad vs Rajasthan clash on May 2? Fantasy team, pitch report and more

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Today's IPL Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will play Rajasthan Royals (RR) on May 2 in Hyderabad. RR have consistently dominated the points table this IPL 2024 season. SRH, on the other hand, are number five at the moment.

Today's IPL Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will clash with Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on May 2Premium
Today's IPL Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will clash with Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on May 2

Today's IPL Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) on May 2 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. SRH, having won five out of nine matches, are currently at number five on the points table. They have won three out of their last five matches.

RR have won eight of their nine matches and are sitting pretty on top of the points table. Rajasthan have won four out of their last five matches.

SRH vs RR head-to-head records

Hyderabad and Rajasthan have played 18 IPL matches against each other so far. SRH have won nine, and so have RR. The Sunrisers’ highest total against RR so far is 217. Rajasthan’s highest total against SRH is 220.

The last time these two teams met each other was on May 7 last year. RR made 214/2 in 20 overs in that game. Hyderabad, in reply, managed to get past the target on the final delivery and won the match by four wickets. Glenn Phillips scored 25 off seven balls to seal the win for SRH. He was awarded the Player of the Match.

SRH vs RR fantasy team

Aiden Markram (C), Sanju Samson (WK, VC), Jos Buttler, Abhishek Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult.

SRH vs RR pitch report

The chasing team generally enjoys a better run, as the presence of dew can influence the game. The pitch in Hyderabad allows for some seam movement early in the game, which can help the bowlers. 

However, the hard new ball also makes it easier for batters to hit cleanly.

SRH vs RR weather

In the evening, the temperature will be around 31 C in Hyderabad, and the real feel will be around 30 C. The humidity will be around 21%. There is no chance of rain.

SRH vs RR prediction

As per Google’s win probability, there is a 53% chance that RR will beat Hyderabad in their tenth match against each other.

Today's IPL Match: Google's win probability favours RR to win
View Full Image
Today's IPL Match: Google's win probability favours RR to win (Google)

We, too, believe RR will win the game and remain on top of the points table.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Published: 01 May 2024, 04:36 PM IST
