Today's IPL Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) on May 2 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. SRH, having won five out of nine matches, are currently at number five on the points table. They have won three out of their last five matches.

Also Read: India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad announced: No Rinku Singh in Final 15; Furious netizens say… RR have won eight of their nine matches and are sitting pretty on top of the points table. Rajasthan have won four out of their last five matches.

SRH vs RR head-to-head records Hyderabad and Rajasthan have played 18 IPL matches against each other so far. SRH have won nine, and so have RR. The Sunrisers' highest total against RR so far is 217. Rajasthan's highest total against SRH is 220.

Also Read: LSG vs MI IPL 2024: Ayush Badoni's IPL run-out starts meme fest on social media The last time these two teams met each other was on May 7 last year. RR made 214/2 in 20 overs in that game. Hyderabad, in reply, managed to get past the target on the final delivery and won the match by four wickets. Glenn Phillips scored 25 off seven balls to seal the win for SRH. He was awarded the Player of the Match.

SRH vs RR fantasy team Aiden Markram (C), Sanju Samson (WK, VC), Jos Buttler, Abhishek Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult.

SRH vs RR pitch report The chasing team generally enjoys a better run, as the presence of dew can influence the game. The pitch in Hyderabad allows for some seam movement early in the game, which can help the bowlers.

Also Read: This KKR batter can take MS Dhoni's place: Navjot Singh Sidhu's big prediction However, the hard new ball also makes it easier for batters to hit cleanly.

SRH vs RR weather In the evening, the temperature will be around 31 C in Hyderabad, and the real feel will be around 30 C. The humidity will be around 21%. There is no chance of rain.

SRH vs RR prediction As per Google's win probability, there is a 53% chance that RR will beat Hyderabad in their tenth match against each other.

Today's IPL Match: Google's win probability favours RR to win

We, too, believe RR will win the game and remain on top of the points table.

