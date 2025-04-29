Top 5 fastest centuries in IPL history: Where does Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s 101 against GT rank?

14 year old Vaibhav Suryavanshi couldn't have imaged in his wildest dreams that he woud be getting an IPL century in just his 3rd game of the IPL. The young Rajasthan Royals batter dominated the bowling lineup so much so that 94 off his 101 runs came off just boundaries. His innings also helped make a joke of Gujarat Titans 212 run total as it was chased down in under 17 overs.

While Suryavanshi at 14 years and 32 days is already the youngest player ever in the IPL with a century to his name, is he also the fastest? well not quite, he is in fact the second fastest to this landmark second only to West Indian power hitter Chris Gayle. Here's a look at the top 5 fastest centuries in IPL history.

Top 5 fastest centuries in IPL history: 1) Chris Gayle: Chris Gayle smashed a 30-ball century against the Pune Warriors India during a 2013 game and eventually remained not out at a score of 175 runs after the end of 20 overs.

2) Vaibhav Suryavanshi: Suryavanshi smashed his century with a six against Rashid Khan on Monday and landing to the landmark in the just 35 deliveries.

3) Yusuf Pathan: Former Indian batter Yusuf Pathan had hit a 37 ball century against the Mumbai Indians in 2010, which incidentally is also is highest score in the 20 over league.

4) David Miller: Playing for Kings XI Punjab, David Miller played a 101-run knock that saw him reach three figures in just 38 balls. Miller's century helped the Kings win the match by 6 wickets.