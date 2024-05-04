Mumbai Indians lost their 7th game of the season with a 24-run defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday. MI are now 9th on the IPL 2024 points table with a very slim chance of making the playoffs, but skipper Hardik Pandya, who took over from Rohit Sharma at the helm of MI this season, remained positive despite his team's horrendous performance in IPL 2024.

In an interaction post-MI's loss at the Wankhede stadium, Pandya said, “You keep fighting, that is what I tell myself, never leave the battlefield, tough days come but good also come here, it’s challenging but challenges make you better,"

Skipper Pandya also stated that regularly losing wickets and lack of partnerships were among the major reasons for his side's defeat at the hands of KKR. He said, "Obviously, we couldn't form partnerships and kept losing wickets. There are a lot of questions that will take time to answer. But for now, not much to say. Bowlers did a fantastic job on this track,"

KKR continue their dominant run with 24 run win against MI:

KKR and MI clashed at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium on Friday, with the Shreyas Iyer-led franchise bowled out for 169. Venkatesh Iyer (70 off 52 balls) and Manish Pandey (42 off 31 balls) were the standout batsmen for the hosts, who posted a sub-par total on MI's home turf. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara and skipper Pandya were the top wicket-takers for MI.

However, Mumbai Indians continued to lose wickets at regular intervals and were eventually bowled out for 145. In a relatively low-scoring affair, Surya Kumar Yadav's 56 off 35 was the standout knock for Mumbai Indians.

