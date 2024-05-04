'Tough days come but…': Hardik Pandya keeps the fighting spirit going despite loss against KKR
Mumbai Indians lost their 7th game of the season with a 24-run defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday. MI are now 9th on the IPL 2024 points table with a very slim chance of making the playoffs, but skipper Hardik Pandya, who took over from Rohit Sharma at the helm of MI this season, remained positive despite his team's horrendous performance in IPL 2024.