‘Tough on the bowlers at moment..’: Coach Stephan Fleming comments post Punjab beats CSK2 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 10:51 PM IST
Fleming admitted that Punjab Kings have a lot of big hitters and taking wickets and holding nerve became important.
Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming on Sunday sought to defend the team's bowlers after a four-wicket defeat to Punjab Kings in their IPL match here and said the likes of Tushar Deshpande and Akash Singh were doing a pretty good job.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×