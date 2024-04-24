CSK vs LSG IPL 2024: On April 23, Chennai skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad became part of the list of players whose century went in vain this season. Lucknow's Marcus Stoinis won the match for his team.

CSK vs LSG IPL 2024: On April 23, following the CSK vs LSG match in Chennai, CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad found himself among an unfortunate group of players in this IPL season. He became the third batter whose century went in vain. Ruturaj, while batting first for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), remained unbeaten at 108 off 60 balls.

He joined Virat Kohli and Sunil Narine, whose hundreds also got wasted as the chasing teams proved stronger. On April 6, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) put up 183/3 against Rajasthan Royals (RR), thanks to Kohli’s unbeaten 113 off 72 balls. On April 16, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) set a target of 224 against the same opposition, thanks to Narine’s 109 off 56 balls.

On both occasions, it was Jos Buttler who held the fort for the Royals. Buttler scored a century in those two matches and took RR home.

Gaikwad’s 100 went in vain as Lucknow Super Giant (LSG) had Marcus Stoinis, who muscled his team to victory with a stunning 124* off 62 balls.

"Tough pill to swallow, but LSG played a good game at the end. We had the game in hand around the 13th over, but hats off to Stoinis," Ruturaj said after the match.

"There was a huge part that the dew played. It took the spinners away from the game. We could have taken the game deeper. But, it is a part of the game; you can't control the uncontrollable," he added.

LSG earlier promoted Stoinis up the batting order and sent him at number three. It turned out to be a champion move as the Australian all-rounder almost single-handedly took the game away from Chennai. He silenced Chepuak as a lone warrior against the Yellow Army.

‘Phenomenal’ Stoinis LSG skipper KL Rahul called it a “very special" win during the post-match presentation ceremony.

"It felt like we were way behind the game in the chase. Just to pull off a victory feels special. These were different conditions. They got off to a good start and put pressure on the bowlers. I didn't think it was a 210 wicket," Rahul said.

"All credits to Stoinis. He was phenomenal to watch. It was not just power hitting, but was smart batting," he added.

