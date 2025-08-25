Toyota Motors to replace Dream11 as Team India's sponsor? Here's what report says after fantasy sports giant exits BCCI

Two companies including Toyota Motor Corporation have shown interest in becoming the lead sponsor of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after Dream11 backed out following the recent passing of the 'Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025' in the Parliament.

Following the Online Gaming Bill 2025, Dream11, along with other fantasy sports platforms were forced to ban real-money gaming. As a result, the Dream11 representatives communicated to the BCCI, stating they won't be able to continue as its revenue stream is expected to be severely hit.

Based on a NDTV report, Toyota Motor Corporation and a Fintech start-up have shown their interest on replacing Dream11 as team India's lead sponsor. Although the BCCI is yet to invite applications for its official tendering process, the report stated that the Indian board is expecting more money than its previous deal with Dream11.