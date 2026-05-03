Transgender umpire Rithika Sree overcomes challenges, finds support to continue cricket career in Coimbatore

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 3 (ANI): Rithika Sree (born as Muthuraja), a transgender cricket umpire from Salem, has emerged as an inspiring figure after overcoming multiple challenges to continue her career in officiating. She began her umpiring journey in 2021 with the Salem Cricket Association and is now settled in Coimbatore.

Born as Muthuraja, Rithika Sree underwent gender-affirming surgery in 2024. Speaking about her journey, Rithika said her interest in umpiring began in 2019 while working in Mohali, where watching IPL matches motivated Rithika to pursue the profession. Rithika learned about the pathway to becoming an umpire and returned to Salem during the COVID-19 lockdown after losing job opportunities in Punjab.

Speaking to ANI, Rithika Sree said that her interest in becoming a cricket umpire began in 2019 while she was working in Mohali and watching IPL matches. She researched the process online and learned about progressing from district-level panels to state and then BCCI panels. During the COVID-19 lockdown, she lost job opportunities in Punjab and returned to her hometown Salem, where she decided to pursue her umpiring ambition.

"My name is Rithika Sree, and in 2019, when I was working in Mohali, I used to watch IPL matches. I had a thought to become an umpire when I was a boy, and searched through websites on how to become an umpire. I came to know that in my own district's panel, I should be an umpire, next in the state panel, and next in the BCCI panel. As I was working in ITI, during the lockdown period, I was working in Punjab, and job opportunities were given only to domestic people, so I returned to my home town, Salem," she said.

Rithika Sree said that after returning to Salem, she contacted the Salem District Association Umpire Committee Chairman, Jayaraman, through information she found online. He assured her of an opportunity, which marked the beginning of her umpiring career.

"After returning to my native place, through a search on the website, I contacted Salem District Association Umpire Committee Chairman Jayaraman. He promised that he would give me a chance and that was the beginning of my career as an umpire in the name," said Rithika Sree.

She added that at the beginning of her career, she made a lot of errors in umpiring and many scolded her and questioned her desire to be an umpire. Depressed by the words, Rithika informed the umpire committee chairman that he is not fit for this job. However, Jayaraman encouraged and motivated Rithika with promising words and asked him to continue the job. Upon this, Rithika decided to continue his career, inspired by the thought that someone believed in his potential.

After that, Rithika focused on many matches and became a successful umpire in more than 90% of them. In between, Rithika spoke to Jayaraman's wife and explained her gender identity.

Rithika Sree said she initially hesitated to share her gender identity with the umpire committee chairman out of fear of losing her job. However, Jayaraman's wife reassured her and later informed her husband herself.

"She asked me to speak to him, but out of fear, I said that if I revealed this, I might lose my job and career, as he is the umpire committee chairman, so I did not tell him. However, Jayaraman's wife offered reassuring words and conveyed this to her husband herself," Rithika said.

Coming to know about this, Jayaraman responded positively, saying that when the government encourages opportunities for the third gender, why shouldn't he do the same? He assured that all job opportunities and maximum support would be extended, and advised Muthuraja to undergo the surgery at the right time and to build a strong career in the field of umpiring.

"After a year, he told me to go ahead with the process of transitioning. In 2024, I came to Coimbatore for the surgery, which was completed, and I settled here. After the surgery, I informed Jayaraman that my transition was complete and that I had identified as a third gender, and I requested an opportunity to continue as an umpire. He asked me to wait, requested a rejoining letter, and said he would inform me after speaking with the association," said Rithika.

After a few days, Jayaraman informed Rithika that there was no vacancy in Salem and promised to help her find an opportunity in Coimbatore. Through his reference, Rithika was introduced to Ramesh, the current Umpire Committee Chairman of the Coimbatore District Cricket Association (CDCA), who responded immediately and said he would speak to the association and provide her with a chance.

Rithika Sree said that she was initially not allowed into the grounds, but later received support from the Coimbatore District Cricket Association (CDCA), which allowed her entry. She added that their trust helped her get opportunities to umpire in ongoing league matches, and with full support from the committee, she is now officiating freely in games.