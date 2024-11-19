Travis Head defends Rohit Sharma’s decision to skip IND vs AUS 1st Test: ‘I would’ve done the same thing’

Travis Head endorses Rohit Sharma's choice to prioritize family over cricket during his wife's pregnancy. While opinions vary on Rohit's availability for the Border Gavaskar Trophy, the significance of family moments is emphasized by several players.

Updated19 Nov 2024, 09:46 AM IST
Australian cricketer Travis Head has backed Indian captain Rohit Sharma for delaying his travel to Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, stating that he made the right decision. Rohit had stayed back in India due to his wife’s pregnancy. Last week, Rohit and Ritika Sajdeh welcomed their second child, a baby boy. However, there remains no update on the Indian captain’s availability for the Perth Test or the subsequent match in Adelaide.
 

Previously, former Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Sunil Gavaskar suggested that if Rohit is unavailable for the first few matches of the series, he should participate only as a player for the remainder of the series, with Jasprit Bumrah taking on the captaincy.

 

Rohit's decision,however, has found support among the Australians with batter Travis Head, stating that he would have done the same thing in this situation. Head had missed a home series against Pakistan when his wife was expecting their second child.

In an interaction with reporters, Head said, "I 100 percent support his decision. I would do the same thing in same situation. We sacrifice a lot of things as cricketers, we do live a very privileged life and get looked after but on the flip side we do miss some important milestones. I would've done the same thing if I was in that position. He has made the right call,"

Aaron Finch backs Rohit Sharma, Harbhajan Singh bats for Gavaskar:

Meanwhile, former Aussie skipper Aaron Finch had shown his disagreement with Sunil Gavaskar's comments, saying, “I disagree with Sunny on that totally. Rohit Sharma is the captain of the Indian cricket team. If you need to stay at home because your wife is having a baby… that’s such a beautiful moment… and you take all the time that you need in that regard.”

However, former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh had shown his muted support for Gavaskar, stating, “It might not be a bad idea. There shouldn't be any problem as well because Bumrah has the ability to lead a team.”

Will Rohit play in Perth Test?

Reports suggest that Rohit Sharma could miss the Perth Test against Australia with Jasprit Bumrah taking his place as the Indian skipper. Meanwhile, the veteran batsman could be back in the team ahead of Adealide match on November 30 and even play a 2 day warm up match.

First Published:19 Nov 2024, 09:46 AM IST
