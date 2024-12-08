In a nice gesture for the spirit of the game, Travis Head clarified the fiery send-off incident with Mohammed Siraj on the third day of the second Test match in Adelaide on Sunday. The incident took place when Siraj came out to bat amidst boos from the Adelaide crowd. As soon as Siraj walked into the crease to bat, Head, who was standing at short-leg, had a chat with the Indian.

Although it wasn't sure what exactly the conversation was between the two, but it is certain that Travis Head was talking about the send-off incident that took place on Saturday.

Earlier, Siraj stated that Head lied about the Indian pacer at the press-conference on Saturday. Addressing to the reporters, Head said, "I actually jokingly said 'well bowled' and then he pointed me in (to go to) the shades. I had my reaction as well but I would not like to give (it) too much airtime," the Australian southpaw had said.

"I was surprised at the reaction in terms of the situation of the game and the lead up and there was no confrontation leading up to it and I felt like it was probably, a little bit far at the time," he added.

Reacting to Head's comments, Siraj said, “After bowling him out, I celebrated. Then he abused me. You can see on TV as well. In the start, it was my celebration, I didn’t say anything to him. In the press conference, he said wrong thing. He lied. No way he said well-bowled.”

India lose to Australia in 2nd Test Meanwhile, Australia dismissed India for 175 in their second innings before comfortably chasing a 19-run target to win the Pink-ball Test by 10 wickets, levelling the five-match series 1-1.

Resuming at 128/5, India lost their remaining five wickets for just 47 runs in 12.5 overs on Day 3, with Nitish Kumar Reddy top-scoring with a 47-ball 42. Usman Khawaja (9 not out) and Nathan McSweeney (10 not out) chased down the modest target in just 3.2 overs to seal the victory.

Skipper Pat Cummins was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 5/57, supported by Scott Boland (3/51) and Mitchell Starc (2/60). India had claimed a commanding 295-run victory in the series opener in Perth but failed to replicate their performance in Adelaide.