Travis Head ‘showing too much attitude’; SRH fans unhappy with Australian’s behaviour in Hyderabad supermarket; watch

Travis Head found himself at the centre of unwanted attention after the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter declined persistent fans' requests for a selfie in a supermarket. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media. The Australian opener is currently in India, playing for the Hyderabad-based franchise in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

In the video, a female fan approached Travis Head in a polite way, which the SRH star refused. Although the lady left, another male fan chased Travis Head for a picture before finally giving up.

“He is showing too much attitude,” the male fan was heard saying in the viral video and also tried to explain the situation to the bystanders in the supermarket. Although Livemint couldn't confirm the date and venue of the supermarket, but going by the fan's words, the incident took place in Hyderabad.

The incident, which was captured by an Instagram handle ‘Zayn Khan’, went viral in no time and has already garnered a million views on social media. It has also been reshared on multiple platforms.

Travis Head gets online support Meanwhile, Travis Head received support from his fans online. Slamming the ‘so-called influencer’ who chased the SRH batter in the supermarket, one Reddit user wrote, “Where do they get this sense of entitlement?” “He's complaining as if it's his birthright to get a picture from Travis, Chapri. He doesn't owe you anything!” wrote another.

"The audacity to say "you HAVE to give some response"! also Travis here is way to polite with them they deseves Jaya bachhan kindda treatment!" a user complained. “Pure India ka naam kharab kar rha hai bhikhmanga,” said another.

