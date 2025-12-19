Travis Head survives scare on 99, kisses deck after fourth straight Test hundred in Adelaide during AUS vs ENG; watch

Travis Head continued his scintillating form in Adelaide with a fourth consecutive hundred in the longest format, on Day 3 of the ongoing third Ashes Test against England on Friday. Having scored a hundred in the first Test in Perth, Head took 146 balls to reach his three figures.

Head's previous three hundreds at his home ground came against West Indies (two) and one against India. However, Head should thank Harry Brook, stationed at gully. In the previous over, Head slashed hard a good length delivery from Jofra Archer outside off.

The ball went low straight at Brook, who gets both hands under the ball, but the England vice-captain spills it. Archer's head goes down in disappointment. In the next over, Head danced down the ground against Joe Root to bring up his century in style over the bowler's head.

Following his hundred, Head went down on his knees to kiss the deck. In the process, Head became the second Australian batter after Michael Clarke to have four consecutive hundreds at this ground. Clarke scored his four between January 2012 and December 2014.

With this ton, Head also joined the list of elite cricketers who have scored four consecutive Test hundreds at an Australian venue. The others are legendary Sir Don Bradman, Michael Clarke, Steve Smith (all from Australia) and England's Wally Hammond.

