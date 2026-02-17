‘Treat Imran Khan with dignity’: Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev tell Pakistan government as former PM loses eyesight in jail

Pakistani cricket legend Imran Khan’s reported condition has brought together 14 former cricketers, including those from India. Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev have joined Greg Chappell and Steve Waugh to write to the Government of Pakistan.

They have expressed concern about the reported condition of the former Pakistan captain. Khan, also a former Pakistani PM, has reportedly lost most vision in one eye.

"As fellow cricketers who understand the values of fair play, honour, and respect that transcend the boundary rope, we believe that a person of Imran Khan's stature deserves to be treated with the dignity and basic human consideration befitting a former national leader and a global sporting icon,” ANI quoted the letter as saying.

The letter says, “Imran Khan's contributions to the game are universally admired. As captain, he led Pakistan to their historic 1992 Cricket World Cup victory—a triumph built on skill, resilience, leadership, and sportsmanship that inspired generations across borders.”

"Many of us competed against him, shared the field with him, or grew up idolizing his all-round brilliance, charisma, and competitive spirit. He remains one of the finest all-rounders and captains the sport has ever seen, earning respect from players, fans, and administrators alike,” it continues.

“Beyond cricket, Imran Khan served as Prime Minister of Pakistan, leading his nation during a challenging period. Regardless of political perspectives, he holds the honour of having been democratically elected to the highest office in his country,” the letter adds.

What the letter says The letter also asks the Pakistani government, led by PM Shehbaz Sharif, to allow Imran Khan to have “humane and dignified conditions of detention in line with international standards, including regular visits by close family members”.

Khan must have “fair and transparent access to legal processes without undue delay or hindrance”, the letter further appeals.

“Cricket has long been a bridge between nations. Our shared history on the field reminds us that rivalry ends when the stumps are drawn-and respect endures. Imran Khan embodied that spirit throughout his career,” say the former cricketers.

The apparel is also approved by Michael Atherton, Allan Border, Michael Brearley, Ian Chappell and Sir Clive Lloyd. Belinda Clark, David Gower, Kim Hughes, Nasser Hussain and John Wright are also among the former players who have appealed to PM Sharif.