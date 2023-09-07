'Treated like kings': President Roger Binny says Pakistan ‘went out of the way' to make BCCI delegates comfortable1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 12:06 PM IST
BCCI officials returned from a goodwill visit to Pakistan after 17 years and praised the hospitality from PCB.
In an unprecedented move in nearly two decades, key officials from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have returned from a goodwill visit to Pakistan. BCCI President Roger Binny and Vice President Rajeev Shukla attended Asia Cup matches on an invitation from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
The two cricket-loving nations have seen diplomatic tensions put a hold on bilateral series. They currently face off only in global events run by the International Cricket Council (ICC) or the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). The last time an Indian team set foot on Pakistani soil was in 2008 for the Asia Cup, whereas Pakistan last toured India in 2012 for a white-ball series.
Also Read: BCCI replies to PCB chief Najam Sethi's 'How disappointing!' dig at Asia Cup in Sri Lanka
On the matter of restarting bilateral cricket ties, Binny stated that the decision would lie with the government and not with the BCCI, as per PTI.
The anticipation surrounding this issue is heightening, especially with the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023, where Pakistan is slated to play in India. Despite reservations, the PCB has confirmed its attendance in the World Cup, set to kick off on October 14 in Ahmedabad.
(With agency inputs)