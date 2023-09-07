comScore
Cricket News/  'Treated like kings': President Roger Binny says Pakistan 'went out of the way' to make BCCI delegates comfortable
'Treated like kings': President Roger Binny says Pakistan ‘went out of the way' to make BCCI delegates comfortable

 1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 12:06 PM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

BCCI officials returned from a goodwill visit to Pakistan after 17 years and praised the hospitality from PCB.

BCCI President Roger Binny and Vice President Rajeev Shukla with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairperson Zaka Ashraf speak with the media, in Lahore, Pakistan, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI)Premium
In an unprecedented move in nearly two decades, key officials from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have returned from a goodwill visit to Pakistan. BCCI President Roger Binny and Vice President Rajeev Shukla attended Asia Cup matches on an invitation from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). 

The two office bearers crossed the Attari-Wagah border on September 4 and returned on September 6, marking their first journey to Pakistan in 17 years.

The BCCI's visit was met with substantial hospitality, as per the BCCI president. “Pakistan treated us very well, they went out of the way to make us comfortable," said Binny.

"It was a fantastic experience. Like when we played the test match in 1984 the same hospitality was given to us. We were treated like kings over there, so it was an excellent time for us," ANI quoted Binny as saying.

“We were able to meet all the Pakistan officials and the Pakistan Cricket Board. They're very happy with the outcome of us coming there as we were so happy to be there also at the same time."

The two cricket-loving nations have seen diplomatic tensions put a hold on bilateral series. They currently face off only in global events run by the International Cricket Council (ICC) or the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). The last time an Indian team set foot on Pakistani soil was in 2008 for the Asia Cup, whereas Pakistan last toured India in 2012 for a white-ball series.

On the matter of restarting bilateral cricket ties, Binny stated that the decision would lie with the government and not with the BCCI, as per PTI. 

The anticipation surrounding this issue is heightening, especially with the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023, where Pakistan is slated to play in India. Despite reservations, the PCB has confirmed its attendance in the World Cup, set to kick off on October 14 in Ahmedabad.

(With agency inputs)

