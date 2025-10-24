‘Treated Team India like terrorists’: Sindh governor hails Mohsin Naqvi for taking Asia Cup trophy home | Watch video

Kamran Tessori, Governor of Sindh, has hailed PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi for “teaching Team India a lesson”. Naqvi, the president of the Asian Cricket Council, is also Pakistan’s Minister for Interior.

Advertisement

“Jab ye ground me khade the, aur Indian team trophy le nahi rahi thi, inhone bhi sabr ka muzaira kia, khade rahe. Kyunki wo to chahte the ke shayad jab wo hath jayein to kisi aur se le lenge. Lekin unko ye nahi pata tha, ke humara jo chairman hai wo wazeer-e-daakhila bhi hai,” Tessori said.

Also Read | Pakistan to honour Naqvi for running away with Asia Cup Trophy? What we know

“Aur usne team ko bhi phir thoda dehsat-gardon ki tarah handle kia. Wo trophy gaadi me rakh ke saath le aaye. Ab poora India trophy ke peechhe bhaag raha hai,” Tessori added.

Here is what Kamran Tessori’s eulogy for Mohsin Naqvi means in English.

“When he was standing on the ground and the Indian team was not collecting the trophy, he showed great patience and stayed there. They probably thought that, once Naqvi left, they could take the trophy from someone else. But, they didn’t realise that our chairman is also the Home Minister.”

Advertisement

Also Read | Mohsin Naqvi denies apologising to BCCI, holds firm on Asia Cup trophy handover

“The chairman treated Team India like terrorists. He took the trophy, kept it in his car and drove away with it. Now, the whole of India is running after the trophy.”

Kamran Tessori said all these things while a smiling Mohsin Naqvi stood by him. The video has garnered over 50,000 views on Instagram.

Advertisement

“Did he openly confess about Trophy chori (theft),” asked one Indian cricket fan.

“No one is after your trophy. INDIANS ARE THE ASIA CUP CHAMPIONS WHO WON THIS FAIR AND SQUARE,” commented another.

Another posted, “Laanat (Shame)!”

Asia Cup 2025: What happened? India’s victory in the Asia Cup 2025 was overshadowed by a major controversy when the team refused to accept the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi. The presentation ceremony, held after India’s 5-wicket win over Pakistan on September 28, was delayed for over an hour due to the standoff between the BCCI and PCB.

When it finally took place, the event ended abruptly without the trophy being awarded. Later, during a press conference, Suryakumar Yadav called the situation disappointing. He said that it was the first time he had seen a winning team denied its trophy.

Advertisement