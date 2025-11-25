Tristan Stubbs misses maiden Test hundred in India; Rishabh Pant's & Co set a target of 549 runs to win Guwahati Test

Riding on Tristan Stubbs' 94, South Africa declared their second innings at 260/5 in Guwahati. India need 549 runs in the fourth innings to level the series 1-1 with a day's play left. India have lost the first Test by 30 runs.

Koushik Paul
Updated25 Nov 2025, 03:53 PM IST
Tristan Stubbs plays a shot on Day 4 of the second Test against India.
Tristan Stubbs plays a shot on Day 4 of the second Test against India. (AFP)

Tristan Stubbs missed on a well-deserved maiden hundred on Indian soil after the South African batter fell short by just six runs in the ongoing second encounter against India at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. Batting at no.3, Stubbs forged two huge partnerships to lead South Africa to 260/5 in the second innings before skipper Temba Bavuma declared.

With Tony de Zorzi, Stubbs put on 101 runs in 160 balls for the fourth wicket and went on to add another 82 runs off 122 balls with Wiaan Mulder for the fifth wicket. With a 288-run lead in the first innings, the Proteas set a daunting target of 549 runs for India to win the game.

The right-hander, who plays for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), was finally dismissed for 94 off the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja. Trying to slog-sweep the Indian left-arm off-spinner, Stubbs missed the line of the delivery only to see his off-stump shattered.

He played 180 balls for his 94, studded with nine fours and one six. Earlier, India were bowled out for 201 runs in reply to South Africa's first innings total of 489. India had already lost the first Test by 30 runs.

Notably, this is the second time India have been set a target of more than 500 runs in Tests. The last time India were set a target of 500-plus runs in Tests was against Australia in Nagpur in 2004. India had lost by 342 runs.

It must be noted that no team have ever chased a 400-plus total in a fourth innings of a Test match in Asia. The highest successful run-chase on Asian soil was 395 runs by West Indies against Bangladesh in Chattogram in 2021. In India, the highest-successful run chase was 387 by the hosts against England in Chennai in 2008.

Cricket
