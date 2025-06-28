Trouble for Seattle Orcas amid MLC 2025; Captain Heinrich Klaasen steps down after franchise parts ways with head coach

Seattle Orcas were dealt with a double blow midway into the ongoing Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 as the franchise decided to part ways with head coach Matthew Mott after remaining winless in the five games they have played so far in the ongoing season. To add to that, captain Heinrich Klaasen too stepped down from his position.

Having finished runners-up in the 2023 edition, Seattle Orcas finished at the bottom of the table in 2024. In MLC 2025, Seattle Orcas still have a chance to jump up in the table.

The Seattle-based franchise cited differences in coaching and management strategies as a reason for Mott's ouster. “In a major move, the franchise has parted ways with Head Coach Matthew Mott, citing differences in coaching and management strategies.

“The Orcas thank Mott for his contributions and wish him all the best in his future endeavors,” Seattle Orcas said in a statement. They also accepted Klaasen resignation as captain. ”Further, Heinrich Klaasen has decided to step down from his role as Captain to focus fully on his responsibilities as a batter.

“Klaasen's commitment to performance and team success remains unwavering, and he remains an integral part of the leadership group,” it added. Zimbabwe's Sikander Raza replaced Klaasen as captain.

Sikander Raza brings fortunes for Seattle Orcas Meanwhile, the change in leadership worked wonders for Seattle Orcas who defeated MI New York in a record run chase on Saturday. Chasing a mammoth 238 runs for victory, Seattle Orcas, rode on an unbeaten 97 off 40 balls from Shimron Hetmyer to chase down the target on the final ball of the innings. Seattle Orcas won the game by three wickets.

With six runs needed from the final ball, Hetmyer smashed Kieron Pollard over fine leg for a six to secure their first win. Earlier, Nicolas Pooran smashed an unbeaten 108 (60 balls) while Tajinder Dhillon (35-ball 95) missed on a well-deserved hundred as Mi New York posted 237/4 in 20 overs.