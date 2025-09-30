Trouble incoming for Mohsin Naqvi as BCCI raises strong objection over Asia Cup trophy fiasco, likely to seek ICC's help

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman Mohsin Naqvi might be in trouble after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) raised a strong objection over the Asia Cup 2025 trophy fiasco in the Annual General Meeting (AGM) that took place in Dubai on Tuesday. Champions India weren't awarded the Asia Cup 2025 winner's trophy after the Men in Blue refused to take the silverware from Naqvi.

In the light of Pahalgam terror attack, the Indians had decided not to take the trophy from Naqvi, who is an interior minister in the Pakistan government. Based on a PTI report, BCCI demanded that the Asia Cup 2025 trophy to be handed over to them but Naqvi remained unmoved.

In the ACC AGM, BCCI is being represented by vice-president Rajeev Shukla and former treasurer Ashish Shelar. The Asia Cup trophy remains in the ACC office and it is still not clear when it will duly reach the members of the winning team.

"India raised strong objection in the ACC meeting today on not handing over of the trophy and the drama by ACC chairman (Naqvi) during the post-match award event," an ACC source told PTI.

"Shuklaji categorically said that the trophy should be handed over to the winning team. It is an ACC trophy and doesn't belong to an individual, he said," the source added. The source said Naqvi “still hasn't agreed to give the trophy.”

Meanwhile, News18 reported that Shelar boycotted the ACC meet midway. It also added that BCCI might seek International Cricket Council's (ICC) help on the matter, which was also communicated to Naqvi.

What happened after IND vs PAK Asia Cup final? Following the winning runs by Rinku Singh, the presentation ceremony was delayed by 45 minutes as the Indian team refused to receive the Asia Cup 2025 trophy from Naqvi. The presentation ceremony started when it was decided that neither the Indian team would take the trophy nor the Indian captain would talk in the post-match interview.

