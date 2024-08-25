Trouble mounts for Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan, BCB gets legal notice to ban him

  • BCB president Faruque Ahmed confirmed that Shakib's fate is most likely to be decided after the Test against Pakistan.

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Updated25 Aug 2024, 09:08 PM IST
Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan prepares to bowl during the fifth and final day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on August 25, 2024. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP)
Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan prepares to bowl during the fifth and final day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on August 25, 2024. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP)(AFP)

Days after naming senior Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan as one of the accused in connection with the alleged murder of garment factory worker Rubel, the lawyers of Rafiqul Islam wrote to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) seeking Hasan's immediate removal from all forms of cricket, reported Cricbuzz.

The former Bangladesh skipper was among 147 people against whom charges have been filed by Rubel's father Rafiqul. Shakib was also a former lawmaker in the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League regime.

Also Read | Bangladesh to revoke Sheikh Hasina’s diplomatic passport

Shakib is currently in Pakistan and playing the Test series. In the first Test at Rawalpindi, Najmul Hossain Shanto-led Bangladesh defeated Shan Masood-led Pakistan by 10 wickets. Shakib took 4 wickets in that match and scored 15 runs.

According to details, Shakib's fate is most likely to decided post the Test against Pakistan, which BCB president Faruque Ahmed confirmed too.

Related to Rubel's murder on 7 August, Rafiqul's advocate Md Rafinur Rahman – represented by lawyer Shajib Mahmood Alam, served a legal notice to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) via email and registered post.

Also Read | ICC shifts Women’s T20 World Cup venue to UAE amidst turmoil in Bangladesh

The notice mentioned the ICC rules, which stated that a player named in a criminal case cannot participate in the national team.

Among others, the notice even asked the BCB to bring back Shakib home to aid in the murder case investigation, adding, to inform the ICC as well.

BCB chief's response:

The BCB chief acknowledged that they are yet to receive the notice, but assured of a decision before the second Test match against Pakistan on August 30 at Rawalpindi.

"Let me say about Shakib. A case has been lodged. We are yet to get any legal notice. FIR (first information letter) was given in the case and later there will be an investigation and following that, the case will move in one direction or the other," Cricbuzz quoted Faruque as saying after the meeting with board directors at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

"Look, now we are playing a Test match and it is very good news that we have played well on the fourth day. Tomorrow is the fifth day, the deciding day of the Test and I think at this point, we haven't thought about taking a stance. After tomorrow, once the game is over, we will sit and take a decision. By this time, we will also be able to say something about the legal notice as we will have received it by that time," he said.

Also Read | Bangladesh’s Yunus calls PM Modi, ’assures safety of Hindus and minorities’

"Look, the FIR is just the first information letter and they are yet to claim any charge as far as I know, so before that, it is difficult to take a decision. The relationship between BCB and Shakib Al Hasan is like a player and an employer according to the contract. After tomorrow, we can think exactly after getting the legal notice and based on that. I cannot withdraw him from the middle of the Test match," he said.

"The second Test match is from August 30, so there is a gap between the games. During this period, we can think about what can be done in this regard," he added.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:25 Aug 2024, 09:08 PM IST
HomeSportsCricket NewsTrouble mounts for Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan, BCB gets legal notice to ban him

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    154.15
    03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.05
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    1.5 (0.49%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    319.10
    03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    -5.05 (-1.56%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    352.00
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    1.95 (0.56%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Himadri Speciality Chemical

    527.10
    03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    43.3 (8.95%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures

    226.90
    03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    16.5 (7.84%)

    Elgi Equipments

    693.60
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    46.9 (7.25%)

    Doms Industries

    2,599.10
    03:29 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    168.4 (6.93%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,752.00-386.00
      Chennai
      73,179.00612.00
      Delhi
      72,466.00-244.00
      Kolkata
      73,322.00184.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue