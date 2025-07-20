Trouble mounts for Team India as Akash Deep, Arshdeep injured ahead of fourth Test; Anshul Kamboj added to squad

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): India's build-up to the crucial fourth Test against England at Old Trafford has been dented by injuries to two of their seamers, Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh. With both bowlers likely to miss the Manchester Test starting July 23, the selectors have drafted in Haryana's promising fast bowler Anshul Kamboj as cover for the final two matches of the five-Test series, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Arshdeep, who is yet to make his Test debut, hurt his bowling hand during a training session in Beckenham on Thursday. He was seen having his hand taped after what looked like a follow-through injury.

Earlier in the session, the left-arm quick said, "I'll bowl a lot today, cover all the work of a week, and then go and shop," as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Later, he walked off, clearly in discomfort. It's unclear whether the injury required stitches.

Meanwhile, Akash Deep is nursing a groin niggle, compounding India's concerns. The right-arm seamer was instrumental in India squaring the series in Birmingham with a 10-wicket match haul. However, in the Lord's Test, he looked off-colour, managing just one wicket and even walking off on Day 4 for treatment, though the exact nature of that issue wasn't confirmed then.

India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate acknowledged Arshdeep's injury would affect team planning, and the latest setback with Akash Deep only adds to the headache. With the series on the line and England leading 2-1, all eyes now turn to Jasprit Bumrah's availability. Ten Doeschate had earlier hinted that India would be "leaning towards" playing Bumrah in Manchester, though that would depend on factors like the weather and overall bowling fitness.

Mohammed Siraj, who has shouldered the bulk of the pace workload, having played all three Tests so far, will also need careful workload management. Prasidh Krishna, who featured in the first two Tests, remains an option along with Shardul Thakur, who played the opening Test in Leeds as a bowling allrounder.

Into this mix comes 24-year-old Anshul Kamboj, a right-arm seamer known for his ability to hit the deck hard and generate skiddy bounce. He was part of the India A squad earlier this summer and impressed in the second unofficial Test in Northampton, claiming four wickets, including two in one over. Not just with the ball, Kamboj also showed his grit with the bat, stitching an unbeaten 149-run partnership with Tanush Kotian in the same match.

Kamboj's domestic record also speaks for itself. He picked up 34 wickets in six matches during the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy, finished as the leading wicket-taker in the 2024-25 Duleep Trophy, and created history by becoming only the third Indian to take all ten wickets in an innings against Kerala. His consistent performances have now earned him a well-deserved Test call-up. (ANI)