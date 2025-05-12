‘True legend’: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli as 36-year-old announces retirement from Test cricket

Virat Kohli has announced his retirement in Test cricket, marking the end of a glorious phase in the history of India cricket where the batter not only showed grit with the bat but also led the team through a tough transition period following MS Dhoni's retirement.

Soon after Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket, showers of applause came around the world on one of India's most beloved cricketers.

Cricketing world reacts to Virat Kohli's retirement: Former Sri Lanka cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya lauding Kohli in a post on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “All the best on your Test retirement @imVkohli. While the world celebrates your cricketing brilliance and records, what I admire most is your unwavering commitment to fitness and the sacrifices you've made behind the scenes.”

Meanwhile, former England batter Kevin Pietersen reacted sharply to the development in a post, writing “Virat?!?! 😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱”

Former India cricketer, Wasim Jafer lauded the batter, writing, “I feel he at least had 3 more years in him, but his decision should be respected. Test cricket was never boring with Virat in. His presence alone brought millions of eyeballs. Once in a generation player. You will be missed @imVkohli Congratulations on a successful career 👏🏻👏🏻”

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh, while reacting to Kohli's retirement, wrote, “Virat, we’ve shared that era… faced the grind together, lived the long days of Test cricket with pride. Your batting in whites is special — not just in numbers, but in intent, intensity, and inspiration. Good luck going forward”