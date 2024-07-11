True legends: Many cricketers are getting pay hikes after retiring
Several retired cricketers are earning bigger paychecks than they did in their last Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons, thanks to a slew of new leagues for senior players. Well-known players who still have some cricket left in them have bagged substantial packages – ₹1-2 crore a season – from established tournaments such as Legends League Cricket (LLC), which has now completed four seasons across formats.