True legends: Many cricketers are getting pay hikes after retiring

‘We know nothing else’

Monty Panesar, a former England cricketer, said senior cricket has become a lucrative proposition for retired cricketers. "This is a great new income-generation opportunity for legends of the game. It will gain momentum in the coming months with many more star players retiring. The biggest challenge many players face after retirement is how to spend their time and continue engaging with their fans. Most of us have either batted or bowled all our lives and know nothing else."