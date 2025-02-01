Mohammed Shami has penned a heartfelt note for Wriddhiman Saha after the keeper-batter retired from all forms of cricket. Saha, who had a 28-year cricket career, was Shami’s teammate in Team India, the Bengal for Indian domestic cricket and Gujarat Titans in the IPL.

“Today is an emotional day as we say goodbye to Wriddhiman Saha, a true warrior of Indian cricket. Having shared the field with him for years in club cricket, Ranji, IPL, India A, and the national team, I have witnessed his dedication and passion firsthand,” Shami wrote while sharing a clip of Saha taking a stunning catch off the pacer’s ball.

“From his sharp glovework to his match-winning knocks, Wriddhi has always given his all. Grateful for the memories we’ve created together. Wishing you the best for the next innings of life, brother!” Shami added.

On February 1, Wriddhiman Saha shared an emotional note on social to thank people involved in his successful cricket career. The note, The End of a Beautiful Journey, went viral on Twitter (now X).

“Now it is time to begin a new chapter, dedicating myself to my family and friends, cherishing the moments I may have missed, and embracing life beyond the field,” Saha wrote in his farewell note.

In November 2024, Wriddhiman Saha announced his retirement from international cricket. His participation in IPL 2025 was believed to be doubtful.

While Saha was determined to announce his retirement from all forms of cricket then itself, two people encouraged him to continue playing domestic cricket: Sourav Ganguly and his wife, Romi.

Wriddhiman Saha stats Wriddhiman Saha scored 1,353 runs in 40 Test matches, with an average of 29.41. He scored 3 centuries and 5 half-centuries. He took 92 catches and stumped 12 times. In ODIs, he scored 41 runs in 9 matches. He took 17 catches and stumped once.