‘Trust is fading’: MS Dhoni faces retirement heat after flop show against DC

44 year old MS Dhoni continues to hog the limelight with his stint in the IPL for Chennai Super Kings. With CSK losing continuous IPL matches, the anger towards Dhoni has risen and fans have started making calls for the former Indian cricketer's retirement especially after coach Stephen Fleming's statement confirming that Dhoni can't bat for 10 over on the trot.

Former Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwari has now commented on Dhoni's retirement question, stating that the cricketer should have retired after winning the IPL for CSK in 2023. He noted that the fame, respect and trust earned by the senior batter is losing trust among CSK fans.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Tiwari said, “In my opinion, the right time for him to retire was in 2023, right after winning the IPL trophy. He should’ve taken retirement then. Somewhere, I feel that all the fame, respect, and name he earned from cricket over the years—fans are no longer able to see that same spark in the way he’s been playing for the past two years. The trust he built in the hearts of fans, especially Chennai fans, seems to be fading.”

"After the last match, the way Chennai fans were giving interviews against him (MS Dhoni), it was clear that things aren't working anymore. Even Stephen Fleming has said that he can’t run for more than 10 overs." Tiwari added

“Everything is dependent on him—every decision. And the decisions he’s making, in my opinion, are not in the team’s best interest. I feel a strong call needs to be taken, and someone needs to explain to him if it’s not happening anymore, then it’s okay—step away.” the former cricketer further added.

CSK Coach Stephen Fleming on Dhoni's retirement: Meanwhile, CSK Coach Fleming ended rumors of Dhoni's retirement on Saturday as he stated that Dhoni wasn't even asked about his retirement yet.

“No, that's not my role to put an end to it. I have no idea. I'm just enjoying working with him. He's still going strong. I don't even ask these days. You are the ones who ask.” Fleming told the media.

MS Dhoni's performance during DC vs CSK match:

MS Dhoni came out to bat in the 11th over against DC, his earliest entry point since the 2023 season. Dhoni scored 30 runs off 26 balls with just 2 boundaries and a six in his innings