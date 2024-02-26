'Try to use feet to…’: Shubman Gill reveals his advice to Dhruv Jurel before winning India vs England 4th Test
India vs England 4th Test: Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel-led India to their 17th consecutive Test victory at home
India vs England 4th Test: India defeated England by 5 wickets on Monday to clinch the 5-match Test series 3-1 at Ranchi. Shubman Gill (52*) and Dhruv Jurel (39*) played in a wonderful partnership to help India chase down the 192. In a post-match interaction, Shubman Gill revealed his conversation with Dhruv Jurel where Gill asked a newcomer to play with the right mindset.