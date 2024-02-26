India vs England 4th Test: India defeated England by 5 wickets on Monday to clinch the 5-match Test series 3-1 at Ranchi. Shubman Gill (52*) and Dhruv Jurel (39*) played in a wonderful partnership to help India chase down the 192. In a post-match interaction, Shubman Gill revealed his conversation with Dhruv Jurel where Gill asked a newcomer to play with the right mindset. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I just told him (Jurel) you batted beautifully in the first innings and to have the same mindset, try to use the feet to negate the off-spinner. The way he came down and played was beautiful," Shubman Gill said.

Shubman Gill shared how they came under pressure after England clinched multiple wickets. The batter said that Dhruv Jurel took some pressure off and played according to the conditions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We were put under pressure by them, but we got a good start by our openers, losing a couple of wickets put pressure. But Jurel came out and took the pressure off. You have to see the situation and play accordingly - they were bowling well and protecting the boundaries, also not giving maidens and keep picking the singles (was the mindset)," the batter added.

While speaking on his wicket during the first innings, Shubman Gill admitted that he couldn't judge the pitch conditions well and didn't use his feet. Previously, Shubman Gill has shared that he was a bit disappointed with his performance in the series against England.

"In the first innings the ball was not turning much and hence I didn't use my feet, but second innings I decided to take the LBW out of the equation by using my feet. It means the world to us, coming here and having to play the series with not much batting experience, having lost KL after the first Test.. but Rohit Bhai backed us and gave us the confidence to go out and play with freedom," Shubman Gill concluded. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India vs England: Rohit Sharma praises Jurel's composure Team India skipper Rohit Sharma also praised Dhruv Jurel's composure during his batting in the fourth Test. He acknowledged the value of his first innings, which brought him back in the game after a terrible Day 2 at Ranchi.

"Jurel playing his second Test showed solid composure, calmness and he's got the shots as well to play all around the wicket. In the first innings 90 of his was very crucial for us to get close to England's total and again in the second innings showed a lot of maturity, and composure along with Gill," the Indian skipper said.

