'Trying my best every single time': Yashasvi Jaiswal after RRs 27-run win over MI

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 8 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal highlighted his calculated approach and team discussions after being named Player of the Match in their 27-run win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in a rain-affected Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash on Tuesday.

Jaiswal slammed a fantastic unbeaten 32-ball 77, with 10 fours and four sixes, that helped his side to put a challenging score of 150/3 in a rain-hit game, which was shortened to 11 overs.

During the post-match presentation, Jaiswal revealed that he had a clear plan during the shortened powerplay, focusing on which bowlers to target.

"I had something in my mind because it was only a three-over power play, so I was thinking who I could take on. DC (Deepak Chahar) bhai was bowling, so I thought I could take him on. Then Bumrah bhai was going to bowl, so I was thinking Vaibhav can take him and then I can take on someone else," he said.

Reflecting on the demands of modern cricket, Jaiswal admitted that balancing formats is challenging but stressed the importance of preparation.

"It is not easy playing all formats. Trying my best every single time. Making sure I develop different shots and understand what to play on which wicket. It helps when I prepare well," he added.

The young opener emphasised situational awareness and adaptability as key to his approach. "I am just trying to understand the situation and think about what I can do for the team. If I know what is required and which shots are needed, I will go for it," he noted.

Jaiswal also praised teammate and opening partner Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for his performances, saying their on-field conversations have been motivating.

"The way he has been playing is tremendous. I also get motivated looking at him. We discuss how we can go about things, and I keep giving him positive messages to play freely. He is amazing, understands the game well, and is capable of doing things on his own," he said.

RR is at the top of the points table with three in three, delivering sensational results under skipper Riyan Parag. After starting off with a win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), MI has failed against Delhi Capitals (DC) and RR and are at the seventh spot in the points table.