TV cricket viewership at an all-time high
Over the last 15 months, cricket viewership has grown on television, after a worrying drop during the Indian Premier League last year
New Delhi: The first cricket test match between India and Australia is the third highest-rated bilateral test match in the history of BARC in seven years, while match between India and Pakistan, in the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, is the second highest-rated women’s T20 match in the last seven years.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×