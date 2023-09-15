'TV tootne start ho gaye..,' India, Pakistan fans react with memes after Pak's exit from Asia Cup 20231 min read 15 Sep 2023, 10:11 AM IST
Sri Lanka beats Pakistan in Asia Cup, secures spot in final. Social media reacts to Pakistan's defeat.
In a super four match of the Asia Cup 2023 held in Colombo, the Sri Lanka cricket team secured their spot in the final by defeating Pakistan by two wickets through the DLS method. The game was originally scheduled for 42 overs per side due to a rain delay that impacted both the start and the course of play.
Another username @idioosyncratic_ said, “Bro reached Sri Lanka to go back tomorrow morning."
A username @djaywalebabu said, "This too shall pass. Stay strong."
A username RoflGandhi_ said, “A thriller in Colombo. Pakistan knocked out of the Asia Cup. But a big relief for Dahani, he doesn't need to unpack."
A username UmpireFourth said, “How Pakistani bowling went from best attack to oh no..."
A username @GabbbarSingh said, “Pakistan is the first host nation of a tournament to board a flight after they got knocked out."