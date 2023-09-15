In a super four match of the Asia Cup 2023 held in Colombo, the Sri Lanka cricket team secured their spot in the final by defeating Pakistan by two wickets through the DLS method. The game was originally scheduled for 42 overs per side due to a rain delay that impacted both the start and the course of play.

Despite the rain interruptions, Mohammad Rizwan's unbeaten 86 and Iftikhar Ahmed's 47 contributed to a formidable total of 252 runs for Pakistan.

However, Kusal Mendis, with 91 runs, led a determined batting effort for Sri Lanka, supported by Charith Asalanka (49 not out) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (48). Sri Lanka successfully chased down the target within the stipulated 42 overs.

In the aftermath of Pakistan's defeat and exit from the Asia Cup, social media has been abuzz with reactions from fans. Indian supporters have been humorously trolling the Babar Azam-led team with memes and jokes.

