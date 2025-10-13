Two back-to-back losses: Can India still qualify for semi-finals in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025?

Australia Women made history at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025. In Vizag, they chased 330 runs against India Women to win by three wickets with one over to spare. It was the highest successful run chase in Women’s ODI history. However, it also marked India’s two back-to-back losses.

The match had 661 runs in total, the third-highest aggregate in Women’s ODIs. It featured 13 sixes, the most ever in a World Cup game.

India vs Australia Women: What happened? On October 12, captain Alyssa Healy led from the front with a stunning 142 off 107 balls, hitting 21 fours and 3 sixes. She shared an 85-run opening stand with Phoebe Litchfield. This chase broke Australia’s own World Cup record of 278 against India in 2022. It also surpassed Sri Lanka's previous top chase (302 in 2024).

South Africa Women earlier edged India Women by 3 wickets in a thrilling contest. India posted 251 in 49.5 overs, powered by Richa Ghosh’s 94 off 77 balls.

In reply, South Africa chased down the target in 48.5 overs, finishing at 252/7. Nadine de Klerk starred with an unbeaten 84 off 54 balls. She also took 2/52 and was named Player of the Match.

Can India still qualify for semi-finals? After 4 matches, India are left with 4 points, with 2 wins and 2 losses. Australia lead the points table with 7 points in 4 matches. They remain unbeaten with 3 wins while 1 match produced no results. England are next on the points table, with 3 consecutive wins.

India are number 3 while South Africa are at number 4. New Zealand, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are next in line while Pakistan are right at the bottom.

India still have a chance to qualify for the semi-finals in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. Here are the probable scenarios.

If the Women in Blue win all 3 remaining matches, it will guarantee a spot for them in the semi-finals. They will have 10 points regardless of other results.

If they win 2 out of 3 remaining matches, it may still be enough to qualify, provided India's Net Run Rate (NRR) remains higher than other teams with the same points.

India need at least two wins to realistically secure a semi-final berth. If they lose 2 or more matches, the qualification will depend on other results.