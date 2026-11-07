Two innings, same flaw! Why Rohit Sharma's dismissals during IND vs NZ ODI series sound the alarm? Explained

Just like in the T20I series, India have once again started in a dominating fashion against the New Zealand, winning both the first two rain-marred ODIs, to take a 2-0 lead on Saturday, in the five-match series. After India were able to hit the winning runs after three interruptions in Auckland, the Men in Blue won the second by four runs, via Duckworth Lewis Method.

But one thing that might sound the alarm for the Indian think-tank is the form of Rohit Sharma, especially his pattern of dismissals in both the games. Coming full on confidence on the back of a 101 and 92 on flat Indian tracks, the former India skipper has certainly struggled in New Zealand.

Chasing 135 runs at the Hnry Stadium in Wellington on Saturday, Rohit started off by getting a four against Kyle Jamieson on the sixth ball of the Indian innings, his first runs on the tour, after being beaten by pace and swing in the first five deliveries from the tall and lanky pacer.

With Jacob Duffy bowling the second over to Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill, Rohit and Jamieson faced off once again in the third. While Kohli started off with a stunning cover drive off Duffy and Rohit getting another boundary off Jamieson, it started the 'Ro-Ko' festivities for fans.

While Kohli perished soon after, Rohit kept the chase going, collecting two sixes against Jamieson, including one being his signature pull shot. However, Jamieson had the last laugh, with the right-hander edging to Henry Nicholls at slips. Rohit walked out for 23 off 27 balls, with two fours and two sixes. India were 39/3 in 8.4 overs at that stage.

Why Rohit's dismissal is a cause for concern? During his 28-ball stay at the crease, Rohit look certainly looked uncomfortable against the moving deliveries that beat his bat more often than not, barring his one confident flick shot for six. Coming down the ground, Rohit went for a hoick, only get an edge.

Jamieson floated a full-length delivery just outside off, forcing Rohit to come out of his crease and go an expansive shot. But a late movement does the trick for Jamieson, thus taking an outside edge of Rohit's bat to Nicholls. This is a similar kind of a dismissal for Rohit like in the first game.

At Eden Park in Auckland, Jamieson played the same for Rohit. The Kiwi pacer had pitched a length ball outside off, with Rohit driving on the up only to find the fielder at mid-off. While none of Rohit dismissals had an adverse effect on India's results, but it certainly questions Rohit's struggles against moving deliveries. India still have three games left in the series.

India vs New Zealand ODI fixtures in last 3 ODIs

Dates Matches Venue Time (in IST) Results November 4 1st ODI Auckland 7:30 AM India won November 7 2nd ODI Wellington 7:30 AM India won November 10 3rd ODI Hamilton 7:30 AM TBD November 13 4th ODI Mount Maunganui 7:30 AM TBD November 15 5th ODI Mount Maunganui 7:30 AM TBD