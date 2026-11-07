Subscribe

Two innings, same flaw! Why Rohit Sharma's dismissals during IND vs NZ ODI series sound the alarm? Explained

Rohit Sharma was dismissed by Kyle Jamieson in both the ODIs so far in New Zealand. It was the fourth time Jamieson had the better of Rohit in ODIs, all in the first 10 overs of the innings. 

Koushik Paul
Updated7 Nov 2026, 05:06 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
India's Rohit Sharma bats during Game 2 of the one day international cricket between New Zealand and India, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, in Wellington, New Zealand. (Chris Symes/Photosport via AP)
India's Rohit Sharma bats during Game 2 of the one day international cricket between New Zealand and India, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, in Wellington, New Zealand. (Chris Symes/Photosport via AP)(AP)
AI Quick Read

Just like in the T20I series, India have once again started in a dominating fashion against the New Zealand, winning both the first two rain-marred ODIs, to take a 2-0 lead on Saturday, in the five-match series. After India were able to hit the winning runs after three interruptions in Auckland, the Men in Blue won the second by four runs, via Duckworth Lewis Method.

Advertisement

But one thing that might sound the alarm for the Indian think-tank is the form of Rohit Sharma, especially his pattern of dismissals in both the games. Coming full on confidence on the back of a 101 and 92 on flat Indian tracks, the former India skipper has certainly struggled in New Zealand.

Also Read | Defying age! Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma turn up the heat in Auckland

Chasing 135 runs at the Hnry Stadium in Wellington on Saturday, Rohit started off by getting a four against Kyle Jamieson on the sixth ball of the Indian innings, his first runs on the tour, after being beaten by pace and swing in the first five deliveries from the tall and lanky pacer.

With Jacob Duffy bowling the second over to Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill, Rohit and Jamieson faced off once again in the third. While Kohli started off with a stunning cover drive off Duffy and Rohit getting another boundary off Jamieson, it started the 'Ro-Ko' festivities for fans.

Advertisement

While Kohli perished soon after, Rohit kept the chase going, collecting two sixes against Jamieson, including one being his signature pull shot. However, Jamieson had the last laugh, with the right-hander edging to Henry Nicholls at slips. Rohit walked out for 23 off 27 balls, with two fours and two sixes. India were 39/3 in 8.4 overs at that stage.

Advertisement
Also Read | Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma: Who has better batting record on New Zealand soil?

Why Rohit's dismissal is a cause for concern?

During his 28-ball stay at the crease, Rohit look certainly looked uncomfortable against the moving deliveries that beat his bat more often than not, barring his one confident flick shot for six. Coming down the ground, Rohit went for a hoick, only get an edge.

Jamieson floated a full-length delivery just outside off, forcing Rohit to come out of his crease and go an expansive shot. But a late movement does the trick for Jamieson, thus taking an outside edge of Rohit's bat to Nicholls. This is a similar kind of a dismissal for Rohit like in the first game.

At Eden Park in Auckland, Jamieson played the same for Rohit. The Kiwi pacer had pitched a length ball outside off, with Rohit driving on the up only to find the fielder at mid-off. While none of Rohit dismissals had an adverse effect on India's results, but it certainly questions Rohit's struggles against moving deliveries. India still have three games left in the series.

Advertisement

India vs New Zealand ODI fixtures in last 3 ODIs

DatesMatchesVenueTime (in IST)Results
November 41st ODIAuckland7:30 AMIndia won
November 72nd ODIWellington7:30 AMIndia won
November 103rd ODIHamilton7:30 AMTBD
November 134th ODIMount Maunganui7:30 AMTBD
November 155th ODIMount Maunganui7:30 AMTBD
Also Read | IPL 2027: Rohit Sharma to make captaincy return for Mumbai Indians?

As far as statistics are concerned, this was the fourth time Jamieson had the better of Rohit in ODIs in seven innings. In fact, each of the four dismissals have come in the first 10 overs. Only South African Kagiso Rabada and New Zealand's Tim Southee have dismissed Rohit five times each in ODIs during the first 10 overs. Jamieson will have three more chances to join the elite list.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

Cricket
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports.
HomeSportsCricket NewsTwo innings, same flaw! Why Rohit Sharma's dismissals during IND vs NZ ODI series sound the alarm? Explained
Advertisement
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts