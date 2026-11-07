Two innings, same flaw! Why Rohit Sharma's dismissals during IND vs NZ ODI series sound the alarm? Explained

Just like in the T20I series, India have once again started in a dominating fashion against the New Zealand, winning both the first two rain-marred ODIs, to take a 2-0 lead on Saturday, in the five-match series. After India were able to hit the winning runs after three interruptions in Auckland, the Men in Blue won the second by four runs, via Duckworth Lewis Method.

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But one thing that might sound the alarm for the Indian think-tank is the form of Rohit Sharma, especially his pattern of dismissals in both the games. Coming full on confidence on the back of a 101 and 92 on flat Indian tracks, the former India skipper has certainly struggled in New Zealand.

Chasing 135 runs at the Hnry Stadium in Wellington on Saturday, Rohit started off by getting a four against Kyle Jamieson on the sixth ball of the Indian innings, his first runs on the tour, after being beaten by pace and swing in the first five deliveries from the tall and lanky pacer.

With Jacob Duffy bowling the second over to Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill, Rohit and Jamieson faced off once again in the third. While Kohli started off with a stunning cover drive off Duffy and Rohit getting another boundary off Jamieson, it started the 'Ro-Ko' festivities for fans.

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While Kohli perished soon after, Rohit kept the chase going, collecting two sixes against Jamieson, including one being his signature pull shot. However, Jamieson had the last laugh, with the right-hander edging to Henry Nicholls at slips. Rohit walked out for 23 off 27 balls, with two fours and two sixes. India were 39/3 in 8.4 overs at that stage.

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Why Rohit's dismissal is a cause for concern? During his 28-ball stay at the crease, Rohit look certainly looked uncomfortable against the moving deliveries that beat his bat more often than not, barring his one confident flick shot for six. Coming down the ground, Rohit went for a hoick, only get an edge.

Jamieson floated a full-length delivery just outside off, forcing Rohit to come out of his crease and go an expansive shot. But a late movement does the trick for Jamieson, thus taking an outside edge of Rohit's bat to Nicholls. This is a similar kind of a dismissal for Rohit like in the first game.

At Eden Park in Auckland, Jamieson played the same for Rohit. The Kiwi pacer had pitched a length ball outside off, with Rohit driving on the up only to find the fielder at mid-off. While none of Rohit dismissals had an adverse effect on India's results, but it certainly questions Rohit's struggles against moving deliveries. India still have three games left in the series.

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India vs New Zealand ODI fixtures in last 3 ODIs

Dates Matches Venue Time (in IST) Results November 4 1st ODI Auckland 7:30 AM India won November 7 2nd ODI Wellington 7:30 AM India won November 10 3rd ODI Hamilton 7:30 AM TBD November 13 4th ODI Mount Maunganui 7:30 AM TBD November 15 5th ODI Mount Maunganui 7:30 AM TBD

As far as statistics are concerned, this was the fourth time Jamieson had the better of Rohit in ODIs in seven innings. In fact, each of the four dismissals have come in the first 10 overs. Only South African Kagiso Rabada and New Zealand's Tim Southee have dismissed Rohit five times each in ODIs during the first 10 overs. Jamieson will have three more chances to join the elite list.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in